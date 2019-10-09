Good for Sale
Pavel Novák

Low Poly Prehistoric Animals

  1. prehistoric-animals_dribbble.mp4
  2. ancient-bison_HD.png
  3. sabertooth_HD.png
  4. shasta-ground-sloth_HD.png
  5. Teratorn_HD.png

Low Poly Animated Prehistoric Animals

Hi there, we have made a pack in cooperation with the world's best paleontologists to bring the famous prehistoric animals back to life with accurate shapes and animations. Cheers

Get here: http://u3d.as/1CQy

