Custom Brownie Type

Custom Brownie Type flat vector lettering letters customtype custom heavy black fat round thick 3d chocolate brownie dessert food flavor
Starting with OhNo Type Co's Hobeaux font, I made a series of custom edits to the overall form and individual anchors to create this dimensional look.

See the final, animated version of this artwork here.

Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
