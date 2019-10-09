🧔‍♂️ Michal Kmeť
Art4web

Job agency - landing page

🧔‍♂️ Michal Kmeť
Art4web
🧔‍♂️ Michal Kmeť for Art4web
Hire Us
  • Save
Job agency - landing page visual design webdesign minimal creative homepage shot landing simple clean website web ui design
Job agency - landing page visual design webdesign minimal creative homepage shot landing simple clean website web ui design
Job agency - landing page visual design webdesign minimal creative homepage shot landing simple clean website web ui design
Download color palette
  1. jobify.jpg
  2. screen2.jpg
  3. screen3.jpg

Hey! 👋

I'm so happy I can show you something new finally. This is a landing page for a job agency. We choose a somewhat non-standard color palette. What do you think about it?

Also give us a follow if you like us 😉 Facebook, Behance, Twitter or

realsize.jpg
2 MB
Download
Art4web
Art4web
Hire Us

More by Art4web

View profile
    • Like