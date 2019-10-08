Design_League

Handy Dove Logo minimalist logo flat flat illustration flat design handy hand logo hand bird logo dove logo bird dove artwork logodesign minimalist icon clean logo design creative design branding
Hope you guys are doing great!!

Here I am presenting flat artwork of #Dove which is made by using hand silhouettes. Creative, Minimalist designs by Design_League.

