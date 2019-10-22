TheHub - Homepage

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi there folks,
One of the final versions of TheHub homescreen. Showing some animated pixels where we tried to gauge which elements and movements to incorporate through the website. This is mostly a conceptual solution.
Big thanks to Lucas and Stéphane for helping with the animation.
The client
The Hub is connecting the dots between startups and growth. Created and led by Rainmaking from Copenhagen. The Hub is a free-of-charge community platform tailored to the needs of growth startups. Hub connects startups to talent, investors and best practice tools and templates.
How did we help?
We helped them reinvigorate their visual language and branding with a new logo mark, color scheme, typography treatment, website, and web app. All of that condensed into a simple design system that will service their marketing efforts for some time to come.
In addition to that our front end development team aligned with Hub's dev team to code all of the website and web app pages within a fully responsive environment.
Services provided:
• Branding (by Rokas and Julius)
• Art-Direction (by Rokas, Julius and Filip)
• UX/UI Design (by Filip Justic)
• Web Design (by Filip Justic)
• Front-end Development (by Marino Samanic)
Best,
Filip