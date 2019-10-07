Design_League

Swan Logo

Design_League
Design_League
  • Save
Swan Logo negative-space negative space logo hidden design hidden meaning clean design bird logo birdlogo bird swan logo swan logodesign brandingdesign artwork trendy logo clean design creative design fresh design branding
Download color palette

Creative,Conceptual and Clean artwork of #SWAN which will blow your mind in first sight :)

Artwork by #Design_League

Contact us at Fiverr

Design_League
Design_League

More by Design_League

View profile
    • Like