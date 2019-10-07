Model agency design concept

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Happy monday!
Today I want to share a design concept I did a while ago for a model agency. Sadly this version didn’t see the light of day, so I though I’d at least share it with you here.
The goal here was to make a minimalistic, sophisticated design with the focus on models.
Let me know what you think and hit that “L” if you like the shot!
