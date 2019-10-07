Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

iDill - Logotype Concepts

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
iDill - Logotype Concepts ui illustration design logo brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer smart mark logomark logotypedesign type design letters lettering wordmark logo wordmarks logotype designer branding brand typography
Download color palette

Can't share much details about this project yet, but i'd love to know which one of these concepts is your favorite.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

iDill sketches.png
900 KB
Download
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like