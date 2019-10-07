Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wifly

Wifly trending minimalist minimalistic logo design butterfly logo butterfly wifilogo wifi logodesign artwork minimalist logo trendy icon logo clean design creative design fresh design branding
Here I am presenting one of my favorite creation. Less Detailed, Flat, Minimalist artwork which is combination of two elements #Wifi & #Butterfly.

Hope you guys like it :)

Artwork by #Design_League

