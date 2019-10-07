EsportsPoint - Ticket app home page

Hi guys! Here is continue of the EsportsPoint ticket application.

You can see games and change them to see which tournaments they have. Also you can use search block to filter tournaments. There are only League of Legends and Overwatch on concept, but there will be more in future.

