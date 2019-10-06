Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
August Schippert

Frontify Playoff: Cavea — A Faux Streaming Service

August Schippert
August Schippert
Hire Me
  • Save
Frontify Playoff: Cavea — A Faux Streaming Service minimal service streaming tv app bright playoff frontify colorful branding clean tv
Download color palette

I had a blast seeing the new Frontify tools and building this brand.

Check it out live: https://company-172218.frontify.com/d/mEZyUdwacbQa

Shoutouts to @unsplash, @craftwork, and @frontify.

Dribbble movie
Rebound of
Frontify Playoff: Create. Rebound. Win!
By Frontify
August Schippert
August Schippert
Greetings y'all. UI/UX, Illustrations, & Branding ⬇︎
Hire Me

More by August Schippert

View profile
    • Like