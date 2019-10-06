Matt Doyle

Donut Render visual food and drink design illustration 3d illustration 3d art blender 3d blender
Following along with the Blender Guru's updated tutorial over on youtube, using what I'd already learned about lighting to try and make something a little more realistic.

Some incredible tutorials out there when you start looking, and I'm excited to learn more.

