Hello Funyla Joy & Fun Typeface Font

Hello Funyla - display font created with natural hand scratches that carry the theme fun and cute

Hello Funyla will be perfect for posters, t-shirts, book covers, packaging, sticker, quots and all designs that require a soft, cute and happiness element.

What includes:

- Hello Funyla OTF
- Hello Funyla TTF
- Works on PC & Mac
- Simple installation
- Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word.
- Can be accessed completely without additional design software.

Thank you for your purchase!
Hope you enjoy our font!

~ Sixtwenty Studio ~

