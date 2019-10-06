Hello Funyla Joy & Fun Typeface Font

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Get it here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/funblob/ref/238133/
Hello Funyla - display font created with natural hand scratches that carry the theme fun and cute
Hello Funyla will be perfect for posters, t-shirts, book covers, packaging, sticker, quots and all designs that require a soft, cute and happiness element.
What includes:
- Hello Funyla OTF
- Hello Funyla TTF
- Works on PC & Mac
- Simple installation
- Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word.
- Can be accessed completely without additional design software.
Thank you for your purchase!
Hope you enjoy our font!
~ Sixtwenty Studio ~