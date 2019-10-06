Retro Library Inspired Digital Stickers

Trending designs to inspire you
I am so excited to now offer digital planning accessories in my shop - this set of digital stickers works great for those of you who work with digital planning. This set is inspired by retro vintage library cards and ephemera with a modern twist. The set includes 21 digital stickers for Goodnotes, Notability or any other note taking tablet app. Grab them here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/741023631/retro-library-inspired-digital-planner?ref=shop_home_active_88