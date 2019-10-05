Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nature Scene

Nature Scene isometric illustration isometric art isometric nature 3d ilustration illustration blender 3d 3d art blender3d blender
Carrying on with the course from Polygon Runway and this is the second thing I've managed to create - Honestly can't recommend the course enough, so easy to follow along with and I'm really pleased with this.

Couple of things need some work (most notably the lighting) but I think it's a good start.

