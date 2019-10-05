Nature Scene

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Carrying on with the course from Polygon Runway and this is the second thing I've managed to create - Honestly can't recommend the course enough, so easy to follow along with and I'm really pleased with this.
Couple of things need some work (most notably the lighting) but I think it's a good start.