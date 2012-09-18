Jay Fletcher

Rarebit pt. IV

Rarebit pt. IV
Just coasting through Tuesday.

Sorry. Horrible coaster design joke.

Rebound of
The Rarebit pt. III
By Jay Fletcher
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Graphic design & illustration in Charleston, SC since 2001.

