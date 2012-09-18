geometrieva

A Logo [GIF]

geometrieva
geometrieva
  • Save
A Logo [GIF] logo triangle trivalent gif polygons
Download color palette

Playing a bit with the Trivalent logo.

Behance project

Businesscard ttrivalent still
Rebound of
Business Card 1 or 2? [GIF]
By geometrieva
View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
geometrieva
geometrieva
self-taught designer @ google

More by geometrieva

View profile
    • Like