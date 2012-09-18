Adam Kiss

Adam Kiss 2012 – New minisite

clean blue green turquoise web webdesign website vcard minisite responsive
After being 'monkey that understands people' for a while, yesterday I finished new minisite/vcard, while working on a new website for myself.

This is done simply because I haven't shipped almost anything for a while, even though there is like million things 'in progress', so… this is for myself.

See it live at http://adamkiss.com – on any device ;)

Posted on Sep 18, 2012
