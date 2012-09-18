Lukas Gerber

Sketch-a-Day

Lukas Gerber
Lukas Gerber
  • Save
Sketch-a-Day lg sketch illustration worm illustrator
Download color palette

More random sketches and stuff here: http://www.lukas-gerber.ch/The-Hotchpotch

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Lukas Gerber
Lukas Gerber

More by Lukas Gerber

View profile
    • Like