Second iteration on the sidebar. Keeping it dark. When something is typed into the details of the item, it will be saved automatically. That's what those lights are for, it gives the user direct feedback on the status of his just added or adjusted content input. Nah, you guys know what I mean here ;)

Sidebar
By Kevin Anderson
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

