LudovicFauchet

The IOS icon of the Facebook app

LudovicFauchet
LudovicFauchet
  • Save
The IOS icon of the Facebook app free psd photoshop social icon facebook france
Download color palette

You can download this free psd on my portfolio - http://www.fauchet-ludovic.fr/freebies/facebook-ios-icon/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
LudovicFauchet
LudovicFauchet

More by LudovicFauchet

View profile
    • Like