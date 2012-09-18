Dark UI buttons

Hey ! Here is a little freebie ! Attached is a full layered psd for learning purpose only :)

This is a little UI with 3 actions (view profile, add to favourites, leave a comment) set for dark backgrounds. Middle one is a hover/onclick effect with a message box. Used a metal pattern to create the background.

Featured in Abduzeedo's Daily Inspiration #1244 : http://abduzeedo.com/daily-inspiration-1244

Enjoy !