Anchor anchor illustration tattoo sketch
Just started working on an anchor for a friend. Very first sketch, I'm going to add a rope and change many things on the anchor, but I just wanted to see how the main shape would work with shadows. And I like the way it's going.

Posted on Sep 18, 2012
