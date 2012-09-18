Frank Yonnetti

Our Checkbook App Icon

Frank Yonnetti
Frank Yonnetti
  • Save
Our Checkbook App Icon app icon iphone book currency share cloud
Download color palette

Finishing up work on an app icon for a shared budget app we're working on.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Frank Yonnetti
Frank Yonnetti
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Frank Yonnetti

View profile
    • Like