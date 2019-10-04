🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Get It Here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/killer-black/ref/238133/
Killer Black - brush script font created with medium thickness pen brush that will make your design look cool.
Killer Black - will be perfect for magazines, business cards, invitations, packaging, tshirt, and all designs that require signature, modern and luxurious elements.
What includes:
- KillerBlack OTF
- KillerBlack TTF
- Ligature
- Works on PC & Mac
- Simple installation
- Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word.
- Can be accessed completely without additional design software.
Thank you for your purchase! Hope you enjoy our font!
~ Sixtwenty Studio ~