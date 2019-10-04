Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Killer Black Brush Script Font

Get It Here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/killer-black/ref/238133/

Killer Black - brush script font created with medium thickness pen brush that will make your design look cool.

Killer Black - will be perfect for magazines, business cards, invitations, packaging, tshirt, and all designs that require signature, modern and luxurious elements.

What includes:

- KillerBlack OTF
- KillerBlack TTF
- Ligature
- Works on PC & Mac
- Simple installation
- Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word.
- Can be accessed completely without additional design software.
Thank you for your purchase! Hope you enjoy our font!

~ Sixtwenty Studio ~

    • Like