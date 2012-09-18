Grey Jacobson

W=Fd Triangle (Work = Force x distance) Design

Work = Force x distance, also displayed in colors: Force = yellow, distance = cyan, Work = a yellow layer multiplied over the cyan layer (green). Made for the upcoming issue of the Lantern Journal (lanternjournal.org) which has the theme of: work.

Posted on Sep 18, 2012
