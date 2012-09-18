Sanid Jusić

The xx - Try (Audio visualization)

The xx - Try (Audio visualization) the xx music visualization minimalism
Doing some Audio Visualizations for the 'The xx - Coexist' Album just out of fun.Full Video for this and the other tracks will be up in the next few days.Meanwhile listen to the Album http://open.spotify.com/album/2cRMVS71c49Pf5SnIlJX3U

Posted on Sep 18, 2012
