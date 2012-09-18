Eduard Dimasov

Ouses

Eduard Dimasov
Eduard Dimasov
  • Save
Ouses logotype branding calligraphy handwriting arabic contemporary arabic calligraphy modern
Download color palette

Logotype for company from Saudi Arabi that sell "OUD & SAFFRON" (oud is an arabian classic perfume). Process and so on at Behance page — http://www.behance.net/gallery/Ouses/5192593

Eduard Dimasov
Eduard Dimasov

More by Eduard Dimasov

View profile
    • Like