Bart Ebbekink

Contacts

Bart Ebbekink
Bart Ebbekink
  • Save
Contacts friends contacts skype chat ted online app mac os gui
Download color palette

The very first concept of my new small contact application. Add contacts and friends. See if they are online and start a chat or a call. Write an e-mail or see what there status is, like playing a game or something.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Bart Ebbekink
Bart Ebbekink
Award Winning Independent Digital Designer.

More by Bart Ebbekink

View profile
    • Like