Glossy Glass Buttons ui snacks pixels web gloss glossy tasty lickable camera color cloud download button gui psd
Just released some tasty new pixels for the Pixel Snacks bundle. Wanted to create something lightweight and minimal but still a little fun. So came up with these.

If your interested you can grab all 12 buttons here:

http://www.uiparade.com/pixel-snacks/

Posted on Sep 18, 2012
