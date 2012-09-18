Jules Bassoleil

On/Off Button

Jules Bassoleil
Jules Bassoleil
  • Save
On/Off Button on off button ios app iphone ui
Download color palette

An On/Off button to activate social mod in an iPhone App

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Jules Bassoleil
Jules Bassoleil
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jules Bassoleil

View profile
    • Like