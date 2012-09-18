Albin Holmqvist

Now You're Cooking

Albin Holmqvist
Albin Holmqvist
  • Save
Now You're Cooking typography food campaign
Download color palette

After a lot of hard work we're finally launching our new campaign for Electrolux. Check it out at www.nowyourecooking.tumblr.com

We got a bunch of hipster cooking mixed with typography and stuff!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Albin Holmqvist
Albin Holmqvist

More by Albin Holmqvist

View profile
    • Like