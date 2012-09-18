Beate Siljan

Pin-up logo

Pin-up logo pin-up logo just for fun pink blue cloud
Working on some small projects mostly for fun, this is a suggestion for a logo which is to be blown up big an put on a bus, t-shirts, etc.
The purpose is a yearly celebration of graduation from college, where the students have their own cars and buses and party for a month. (a phenomenon difficult to explain...)

Posted on Sep 18, 2012
