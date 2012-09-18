Investment App Concept

A simple tri-compounded logo featuring an acorn, mobile phone and a bar chart for a small change investment app.

The acorn is straightforward in its representation of opportunity and growth, fused with the accessibility of modern mobile communications and built with a geometric simplicity that reflects technology and ease of use. The animation delivers a real-time and dynamic quality that suggests positive growth.

It's an intentionally playful direction that captures the small investments that can be made by a broad demographic and should also help it to stand out against similar products with a heavier sense of business.

Hopefully it comes across without the need for the explanation above.