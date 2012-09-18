Mehmet Saygin

AwesomeLemon

AwesomeLemon logo cartoon illustration lemon awesome
I am working on my own company logo. Awesome Lemon will be my apps and games showcase.
Critics are welcome.

Posted on Sep 18, 2012
