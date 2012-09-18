Dave Coleman

Dave Logos

I'm trying to explore more options for my personal logo. I'd really like a nice hand drawn sort of vibe, but it has to be clear and legible, and plain enough to work with all sorts of media.

I would love to hear your thoughts on these concepts here!

Rebound of
Personal Logo
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
