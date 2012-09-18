Josh Sroufe

Clocks

Josh Sroufe
Josh Sroufe
  • Save
Clocks clock day night time
Download color palette

Just something I pieced together real quick to teach my little brother the use of basic shapes in icon creation.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Josh Sroufe
Josh Sroufe

More by Josh Sroufe

View profile
    • Like