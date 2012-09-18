Adrian Rus 🤺

Settings

Adrian Rus 🤺
Adrian Rus 🤺
Hire Me
  • Save
Settings settings blog
Download color palette

Settings window for the work in progress of www.2pixels.ro/blog
(feel free to play around - and don't mind the misspelling yet, of the OFF)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Adrian Rus 🤺
Adrian Rus 🤺
Available for new projects.
Hire Me

More by Adrian Rus 🤺

View profile
    • Like