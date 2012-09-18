Choose your sport interests

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We thought it would be cool, if we will have a pre mobile web (while we are developing proper mobile site), just to show user his/her profile or can get a fast registration.
Full screen: https://img.skitch.com/20120918-mfjaxdds77efmtkdg3fcmui1yi.jpg
The above screen is one of the step during registration where we ask user to select their sport interests.