Scanycase — health diagnostic accessory for smartphones

Scanycase — health diagnostic accessory for smartphones estiva estivastudio russia samara scanycase modelling visualization 3d concept
Scanycase — the concept of the multitasking health diagnostic accessory for smartphones: tonometer, glucose monitor and the vascular system analyzer.

Watch this project at the Behance:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Scanycase-health-diagnostic-accessory-for-smartphones/5186345

Posted on Sep 18, 2012
