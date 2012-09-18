One Part of a Broken System

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Whitney Young and Walter Dyett (its numbers, above) are two very different high schools in the Chicago Public School system. One is thriving with a diverse population while the other has been undergoing a slow drain of resources and closing soon. I created this latest infographic for Education Apartheid, an article in The Occupied Chicago Tribune’s Education Issue.
To see the who infographic including numbers for Whitney Young, click here: http://akemihong.com/2012/09/17/two-fates-in-the-same-city/