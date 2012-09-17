Mac 2600 Drive Icon

During my exploration of Atari 2600 land in my last Dribbble shots, I kept thinking "Ooh, I wonder what _____ would look like on a 2600?" and I wanted to keep exploring the look of things in a super pixel-restrained environment. So I decided to try my hand at 2600-ifying the hard drive icon on the Mac, however unbelievable or style heavy it would be!

In my eyes, 256x256px is really the most pixel information I should be allowed to convey, so I started with that size (the icns file contains a 512 and 1024 size, but it's just scaled up). Redrawing the icons at smaller sizes became even more and more of a challenge the smaller it went. Even now, that 16px size was a real challenge and a first for me in terms of pixel constraints.

Since I'm finished, you can download the icon file for use on your Mac if you'd like! You can find it here on my site:

http://brandonleedy.com/downloads/