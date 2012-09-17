Heather Davis

Book Cover Redesign for The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay

Book Cover Redesign for The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay
This is 3 of the 3 book cover redesigns I did from The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins. I picked a symbol for each book and photographed it for the covers. I wanted to make everything very dark and moody to match the setting of the books.

