Dave Coleman

Happy Birthday Matty #2

Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman
  • Save
Happy Birthday Matty #2 happy birthday matty type typography lettering card happy birthday hand drawn
Download color palette

Using Matt's birthday as an excuse to play with some more type.

5cbb29d7c90d66211dd1976203d8a6b1
Rebound of
Happy Birthday Matty
By Dave Coleman
View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman

More by Dave Coleman

View profile
    • Like