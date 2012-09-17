🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We Love College Party Flyer Template is very modern flyer that will give the perfect promotion for your upcoming event or nightclub party or college and student event!
2 PSD files –A5, 5×7 size with 0.3mm bleed
AVAILABLE HERE: http://bit.ly/PmBSBS