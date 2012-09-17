Joe Horacek

Shift Worship Motion Picture Co.

Joe Horacek
Joe Horacek
  • Save
Shift Worship Motion Picture Co. screen print joe horacek little mountain shift worship illustration design shirts logo type typography vintage distress
Download color palette

Had a lot of fun with this project. Used a sharpie and a classic pencil to create.

D0639acd480a687e4180f75d44bdf68d
Rebound of
Now Featuring
By Joe Horacek
Joe Horacek
Joe Horacek

More by Joe Horacek

View profile
    • Like