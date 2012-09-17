Dave Perillo

Ihadlasagna

Ihadlasagna
A sneak peek at part of one of posters for my upcoming "Around the World in an 80's Daze" two-man show with Tom Whalen at Gallery 1988: Venice opening September 28th.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
