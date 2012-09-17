Tim Cook

Craft Stamp (can't think of a tramp stamp pun)

Tim Cook
Tim Cook
Hire Me
  • Save
Craft Stamp (can't think of a tramp stamp pun) stamp mark flag america usa building blocks toy branding pride vector
Download color palette

Always liked rubber stamps. I think I want one for packaging purposes. Here's an option with a building block flag. Might put my logo in there when its done. Probably should for consistency. Shush, I'm ramblin' again.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Tim Cook
Tim Cook
Designer Illustrator. Art Director.
Hire Me

More by Tim Cook

View profile
    • Like