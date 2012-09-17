Leighton Hubbell

Track and field mascot sketch

Track and field mascot sketch roadrunner track field school sprinter sprint run start pose fast logo mascot sketch sports team illustration
A work in progress for a school track and field team mascot logo - the Roadrunners.

