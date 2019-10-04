Moto Freedom store logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Task: create a logo for an online / offline store that implementsspare parts, equipment and paraphernalia for motorcycles.
Result: it was decided to use as a brand name one of the symbols of the brotherhood of iron horse lovers - the eagle.The sign is made in the shape of a circle, which makes it possible flexible use on corporate identity elements.