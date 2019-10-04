Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Artyom Kolesnikov

Moto Freedom store logo

Artyom Kolesnikov
Artyom Kolesnikov
  • Save
Moto Freedom store logo minimal branding design logo illustration
Download color palette

Task: create a logo for an online / offline store that implementsspare parts, equipment and paraphernalia for motorcycles.

Result: it was decided to use as a brand name one of the symbols of the brotherhood of iron horse lovers - the eagle.The sign is made in the shape of a circle, which makes it possible flexible use on corporate identity elements.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2019
Artyom Kolesnikov
Artyom Kolesnikov

More by Artyom Kolesnikov

View profile
    • Like